Happy Birthday, Kate Upton! 22 Things You Never Knew About the Blonde Bombshell

Happy birthday to Sports Illustrated cover star, Kate Upton! This year the curvaceous model turns 22 years old today (we know—hard to believe she’s so young) so we decided to dig up 22 interesting facts that you probably didn’t know about blonde bombshell.

1. Upton is a successful equestrian, having won a total of five different championships.

2. Kate landed her first Sports Illustrated cover when she was 19 years old.

3. Her debut as an actress was in the 2011 film “Tower Heist” with Eddie Murphy and Ben Stiller.

4. She has two sisters and a brother.

5. In 2011’s Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated, Kate was named “Rookie of the Year”.

6. She is the niece of Fred Upton, the Congressman for the Sixth Congressional District of Michigan.

7. Kate posted a video on YouTube dancing to Rej3ctz’s song “Cat Daddy” and it was banned for being too sexy. Obviously it was directed by Terry Richardson.

8. When Upton attended an Elite model casting in 2008, she was signed on the spot.

9. She’s the only model other than Tyra Banks who scored back-to-back covers of Sports Illustrated.

10. In early 2011, Upton was caught on camera doing the “Dougie” dance at a Los Angeles Clippers game.

11. The model is approximately 5”10′. Her measurements are 33-25-36.

12. Kate was part of a Sports Illustrated Harlem Shake video.

13. In 2011, Kanye West reportedly snuck into a Victoria’s Secret VIP Swim event where it was rumored that he and Kate were seen flirting and left holding hands.

14. Upton was the face of Guess in 2010 and 2011, and Sam Edelman in 2013.

15. Kate was raised in Melbourne, FL.

16.Kate participated in the 2011 All Star Celebrity Sports Activity baseball game.

17. The model has said she only eats thing that “swim and fly,

18. Success runs in her family, as her great-grandfather founded Upton Machine Company in 1911 and it would eventually become part of Whirlpool Corporation in 1950.

19. Kate’s social savvy—she has a Tumblr, Twitter and Instagram.

20. Kate’s been seriously dissed. In 2012, Sophia Neophitou, the model director for Victoria’s Secret, said to the New York Times that VS would “never hire [Kate]” and that she was “too obvious.” “We would never use Upton. She’s like a Page 3 girl. She’s like a footballer’s wife, with the too-blonde hair and that kind of face that anyone with enough money can go out and buy.”

21. She used to get made fun of in junior high for being flat-chested, she told Esquire.

22. Kate has appeared on the cover of Vogue Italia, British Vogue, CR Fashion Book, and American Vogue just to name a few.