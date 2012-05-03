Mazel Tov! Kate Spade New York Wins ‘Lifestyle Brand Of The Year’ Award

One of fashion’s top brands will be getting a huge honor on May 7th right here in NYC and all we can say is, “mazel tov!”

kate spade new york will be receiving the “Lifestyle Brand of the Year” Award from the those cool cats over at the American Apparel and Footwear Association. The celebrity-filled event hosted by none other than stylist Robert Verdi not only honors those in the fashion industry, but to those that also give back to the community as well. The ceremony sponsors the Madison Boys & Girls Club of America and will even be awarding Michael Phelps with the “Humanitarian Award.”

In honor of the brand’s much deserving win (thanks to Deborah Lloyd, kate spade new york’s Creative Director), we’ve put together a slideshow of some of the best lifestyle pieces from them. Take a look and you will clearly see just why the AAFA chose kate spade new york as the winner of this prestigious prize!



