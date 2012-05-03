kate spade new york FTW!
Mazel Tov! Kate Spade New York Wins ‘Lifestyle Brand Of The Year’ Award

Jamie Rose
One of fashion’s top brands will be getting a huge honor on May 7th right here in NYC and all we can say is, “mazel tov!”

kate spade new york will be receiving the “Lifestyle Brand of the Year” Award from the those cool cats over at the American Apparel and Footwear Association. The celebrity-filled event hosted by none other than stylist Robert Verdi not only honors those in the fashion industry, but to those that also give back to the community as well. The ceremony sponsors the Madison Boys & Girls Club of America and will even be awarding Michael Phelps with the “Humanitarian Award.”

In honor of the brand’s much deserving win (thanks to Deborah Lloyd, kate spade new york’s Creative Director), we’ve put together a slideshow of some of the best lifestyle pieces from them. Take a look and you will clearly see just why the AAFA chose kate spade new york as the winner of this prestigious prize!


1 of 14

kate spade new york

kate spade new york Keyboard 15'' Laptop Sleeve, $60.00, at katespade.com

Photo: Kate Spade/

kate spade new york Peacock Paisley Comforter, $29.99-$179.99, at Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo: Bed, Bath and Beyond/

kate spade new york Rugby Stripe iPad Folio, $85.00, at katespade.com

Photo: Kate Spade/

kate spade new york DIVE IN Beach Towel, $78.00, at katespade.com

Photo: Kate Spade/

kate spade new york All in a Day's Work IPhone 4 Case, $40.00, at katespade.com

Photo: Kate Spade/

kate spade new york Candy Shop Stripe Shower Curtain, $39.99, at Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo: Bed, Bath and Beyond / Kate Spade/

kate spade new york Japanese Floral Umbrella, $78.00, at katespade.com

Photo: Kate Spade/

kate spade new york Madeira Court 4 Piece Place Setting, $80.00, at katespade.com

Photo: Kate Spade/

kate spade new york Fairmont Stripe Sheet Set, $79.99-$129.99, at Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo: Bed, Bath and Beyond / Kate Spade /

kate spade new york 2012 Wall Calendar, $20.00, at katespade.com

Photo: Kate Spade/

kate spade new york Larabee Dot Bath Towels, $16.99 each, at Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo: Bed, Bath and Beyond / Kate Spade/

kate spade new york Talk of the Town Stationary, $20.00, at katespade.com

Photo: Kate Spade/

kate spade new york Florence Broadhurst Fingers Coaster Set, $20.00, at katespade.com

Photo: Kate Spade/

