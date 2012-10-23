Confirmed: Kate Spade To Launch Lower-Priced (And Really Cute) Line Called Saturday

Over the summer, there was some buzz about Kate Spade New York launching a line that’s lower-priced and decidedly more casual than the brand’s principal offerings, and this morning WWD confirmed the news.

The multicategory lifestyle brand, called Kate Spade Saturday, is set to launch this spring and will feature a variety of colorful clothing, accessories, jewelry, shoes, as well as beauty and home decor items. “It’s meant to capture the spirit of Saturday every day of the week,” said Craig Leavitt, president of Kate Spade LLC.

Of what we’ve seen, the offerings are fabulously bold while also being incredibly chic, and they’ll be priced about 50% lower than Kate Spade New York, reported WWD, who noted that Kate Spade Saturday is aiming to reach a slightly younger audience (about 25 to 35 years old) than the brand’s main line. Average price points include $90 for apparel, $40 for accessories, $130 for handbags and $25 for home goods.

One thing to note: You won’t find Saturday in any Kate Spade stores — the line is choosing to stick exclusively to an e-commerce format, and will launch online in the U.S. at saturday.com.

Check out WWD (subscription required) to see images of the fabulous collection.