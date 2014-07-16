Kate Spade Is Launching Swimwear For First Time (And It’s Adorable)

Now here’s a launch to get excited about—Kate Spade is launching a swimwear collection for the first time, which will debut for Resort 2015, which hits stores late this year. Judging by the first released photo from the line, we are already obsessed.

The swim collection is all about channeling 1960s glamour thanks to lots of retro inspired silhouettes and plenty of mix and match separates. The signature in the collection is a bandeau top featuring a bow (pictured above) which will be updated each season in new prints and colors. The detailing in the line sounds downright adorable, for instance, some suits will include gold charms with tongue in cheek sayings like “swan dive or cannonball.”

Kate Spade’s Chief Creative Officer Deborah Lloyd said in a press release: “Our debut swimwear collection is colorful, bold, playful, optimistic, sophisticated, and timeless. It’s retro reimagined, classic with a twist, and pays homage to our heritage whether with a classic black and white stripe, a graphic dot, or an artisanal print.”

Prices for the collection will range from $120 to $200 when it hit stores. Bummed you won’t be able to rock these pieces this summer? Yes, so are we.