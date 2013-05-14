Want: A Patent Leather Purse Shaped Like A Popsicle (Trust Us, It’s Chic!)

What: A pop-of-color patent leather coin purse that brings new meaning to the phrase “good enough to eat.”

Why: Summer is officially only a couple weeks away, and we intend to beat it to the punch with this super-fun little accessory.

How: There’s no wrong way to wear this, really, as it would add a bit of cheeky fun to anything from a pair of blue jeans to a cocktail dress. Of course, it’ll also look just as cute when used as a wallet inside a woven wicker handbag—a look we’re totally calling picnic basket chic.

Popsicle Coin Purse, $78; at Kate Spade