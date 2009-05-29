Object Of Desire

Kate Spade hula ida bag, $295, at katespade.com

Reason #1

The numerous tiers of sherbet orange raffia strike the perfect balance between kitsch and charm.

Reason #2

Whether you’re in the city for a night out or you’re enjoying the island life on a vacation, this fun and fearless handbag is the perfect pop of color for any outfit.

Reason #3

Kate Spade wants you to hang 10 in Hawaii: Visit the katespade.com now through June 12th and enter to win a four night stay for two at the Westin Resort & Spa on Waikiki Beach. Surfs up.