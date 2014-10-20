Cute Collab Alert: Kate Spade and Jack Spade Create Holiday Collection for Gap Kids

There are already a few high-profile collaborations to watch for this holiday season—from Alexander Wang’s H&M collection to Prabal Gurung’s MAC collection, both launching November—and now Gap is adding a new one to the list in teaming up with not one, but both Kate Spade & Company brands: kate spade new york and Jack Spade. The bad news? The sizing runs a little small.

That’s right, the brands are teaming up (for the first time ever) to launch kate spade and Jack Spade for GapKids, a limited-edition holiday collection for girls and boys that features the colorful, whimsical styling the brands are known for—including, yes, Kate Spade bags—just in miniature.

Priced from $20 to $130, the collection offers a slew of tantalizing holiday options including graphic bow-print separates, glittery tech accessories, and a killer polka-dot satchel. Then there’s our personal favorite: a boy’s button-down covered with emoji-like eyes (picture below). Frankly, we have a feeling that grown-ups will be very tempted to snap up something for themselves while they’re shopping for kids’ gifts. (Fingers crossed that shirt comes in XXL!)

Looking to shop the collection? Better act fast: the Kate Spade and Jack Spade pieces will hit select gap stores, as well as gap.com, starting October 30—and will only be available for two weeks.