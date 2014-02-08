Kate Spade Heads to Asia for Fall 2014: All The Looks

The Kate Spade presentation always manages to be a breath of fresh, fun air to the hustle and bustle of Fashion Week, and the Fall 2014 presentation felt more like Technicolor trip to the Orient than a fashion event on a frigid, icy day. An event space on the west side of New York City featured clusters of models standing on elevated risers in different groups, all of which represented a different riff on creative director Deborah Lloyd‘s recent travels to Asia.

One grouping featured bright, pop-of-color pieces such as kelly green trousers, royal blue overcoats, and plenty of hot pink and yellow, all by inspired the frenetic energy of Tokyo.

“I love the bright lights and the energy of Tokyo, [how] it smashes against the tradition—whether it’s the obi bows or the geishas—and all the things you find in the old world, in the new world,” Lloyd told us.

When we pointed out to Lloyd that one particular bag on a different rise—a spot-on replica of a classic takeout container—seemed to be hit with attendees, who all seemed to be snapping it with their smartphones, she was quick to point out that it very much was inspired of her time in Shanghai.

“Though I hope I haven’t offended anybody, because it really wasnt meant to!” she said, before pointing to the other Shanghai-inspired pieces like lipstick-red separates, ladylike black-and-white prints, pops of dusty pink, and one very covetable fur hat.

“I had a weekend free [in Shanghai, and I visited] tea houses and the Bund—which has the most amazing Art Deco architecture that looks up to the most crazy-modern city—so this is a juxtaposition of that, the old meeting the new.”

Lloyd gestures to the third and final riser, which features models with stunning feathered bags, jewel-embellished skirts and jackets, and glittery sequins. “One day I’ll have the time to go on the orient express,” she said, “So this is, like, dressing for dinner and old-world style.”

Click through the gallery now to see every look from Kate Spade’s Asian-inspired Fall 2014 collection!