Sound The Alarms: Kate Spade’s End-of-Season Sale Has Amazing Discounts on Handbags—Here’s What to Shop

I don’t know about you, but I haven’t bought a new handbag in ages. However, summer’s got me feeling some type of way—it’s time for a treat! Lucky for me (and you), Kate Spade is hosting an end-of-season savings extravaganza that is giving you an extra 20 percent off of sale styles.

Yup, you heard that right. You get to save even more on already marked-down purses. Through June 23, enter promo code EXTRA20 to take advantage of these stellar discounts.

Whether you’re shopping for a special occasion or simply need a handbag refresh, the end-of-season sale has something for everyone: crossbodies, shoulder bags, totes, satchels, backpacks—you name it.

The Kate Spade sale lineup runs the gamut and we have a feeling you’ll be adding more than one bag to your collection, and honestly, same. Keep scrolling for five purses that we can’t keep our eyes off of.

Smile Small Crossbody

I’m obsessed with the crescent shape of this crossbody bag, as well as its detachable shiny metal chain. Pick between light blue, yellow, black or off-white, but either way, you can’t go wrong. To switch things up, the purse also comes with an adjustable shoulder strap.

Penny Small Hobo Bag

Shoulder and crossbody bags are taking over, but if you crave more space to fit all of your essentials, reach for a hobo bag like this one.

The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag

This nylon shoulder bag comes in the sweetest bright pink shade you’ve ever seen, and it’s perfect for summer.

All Day Large Tote

If you’re returning to the office and have yet to find an everyday work bag, we have a winner. The All Day Large Tote can fit an iPhone, notebook, iPad and 13-inch laptop, which covers just about everything. Plus, the six summer-ready color options are to die for.

Sam Floral Medley Wicker Medium Satchel

Wicker basket handbags never seem to go out of style for summertime. This one’s the perfect size and features a gorgeous floral print lining. For a statement bag that screams “I’m on vacation,” go with this satchel.