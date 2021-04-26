Kate Spade x Dr. Scholls Just Launched The Perfect Picnic Sandals

Scroll To See More Images

Put all of your booties and sneakers away, people! Kate Spade and Dr. Scholl’s are pairing up yet again just in time for summer 2021 to deliver the cutest (and comfiest!) sandals ever. I may never want to wear anything else—and if you try them out, I guarantee you’ll feel the same. Your feet will thank you!

The brand-new capsule collection, out April 26, reinvents Dr. Scholl’s best-selling summer shoe with two new playful options. First is a white leather version covered in black polka-dots for those of us who prefer a simple patterned sandal, and the other is a bright pink suede option for anyone who’s sick and tired of wearing neutrals altogether. Both pairs are priced at $130 and $100, respectively, but they’re totally worth the splurge thanks to the guaranteed comfort.

You already know and love Dr. Scholl’s for how insanely comfortable and supportive their shoes are, but these trendy sandals score some pretty serious style points, too. The classic wooden sole feels totally ‘70s-inspired and they even feature the tiniest heart-shaped screws—how cute is that? Try styling them with your fave flare jeans or a printed mini dress for a vintage look that still feels fresh.

Even better, the shoes are made with sustainability in mind. Both the chrome-free leather and suede elements were sourced through Leather Working Group-approved factories and the soles were made from natural Beachwood that was certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. Even the fabric lining was made from recycled beach plastic. A shoe that looks good and does good for the environment? Sign me up!

I hereby declare these babies the perfect picnic sandals, beach sandals, happy hour sandals and so much more. Read on to shop both of the adorable new styles now—and good luck picking a favorite!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.