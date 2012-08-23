Kate Somerville’s 5 Secrets for Glowing Skin

Glowing skin is high on our list of beauty priorities—right up there with glossy locks and perfect, un-chipped manicures. A silky smooth visage may be easier to achieve than you think. We consulted with skincare specialist, Kate Somerville—whose roster of fresh-faced celeb clients includes Kate Hudson and Demi Moore—about perking up our complexions without blowing the bank. Happily, it doesn’t take an A-lister’s budget to get that A-list glow.

1. Exfoliate. “For glowing skin, the first step is exfoliation,” Somerville says. “I love using my ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, which uses fruit enzymes to dissolve dead skin cells, round microbeads to buff them off the surface of the skin,and lactic and salicylic acids to further dissolve dead cells.”

2. Hydrate. “Hydration means getting water into the skin cells, while moisturizing means locking it there by applying a cream or lotion on top of the hydrated skin,” says Somverville. “To achieve this, drink plenty of water and use a serum that contains hyaluronic acid and a moisturizer that’s packed with peptides.”

3. Protect. Somerville cautions, “Never leave the house without applying sunscreen with at least a SPF of 30, and make sure to reapply your sunscreen every couple of hours.”

4. Oxygen Therapy. “The DermalQuench Oxygen Therapy is my most popular facial at the clinic, and now it’s available for your at-home use with my new product called DermalQuench Liquid Lift,” Somerville says. “It delivers much needed oxygen into the skin using a cutting-edge delivery system, creating smoother, younger and healthier-looking skin than I ever thought possible for an at-home product.”

5. Get Into A Routine. “The best thing you can do is to combine all these tips and start a daily skin routine, which will get your skin looking its best with glowing radiance,” Somerville says. “Just remember these five easy steps: Cleanse, exfoliate, treat, hydrate and protect.”

How do you get glowy? Tell us in the comments!