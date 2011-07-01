Kate Puts the Spotlight on Canadian Fashion: You Can Too!

As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continue their cross-country tour of Canada this week, Kate’s stylish wardrobe changes have both the international news media and Canadian public enthralled. Canadian design talents such as Erdem Moralioglu and Smythe’s Andrea Lenczner and Christie Smythe have suddenly found themselves in the spotlight alongside the Duchess’ favored British brands.

But, those two labels are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Canadian design talent. Click through for some stellar summer picks from the fashion designers you need to know from the “True North strong and free.”

