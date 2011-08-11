Kate Moss’ Wedding Photo Album Is Finally Here!

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally upon us: Kate Moss’ wedding portraits by Mario Testino have arrived, and they’re just as heartbreakingly beautiful as we dreamed they would be. Photos from Vogue‘s September 2011 issue have just hit the magazine’s website, and the images give us a deeply intimate (and touching!) peek inside the supermodel’s special day. We see a beaming Kate riding to the ceremony with her father and her daughter, Lila Grace holding Kate’s train, the sun-drenched English countryside where the ceremony took place, and the portrait of Kate and her angelic group of flower girls — after clicking through, you’ll truly feel like you were there. Seriously, I teared up a bit.

We’ve gotta give it to Anna Wintour, this might be the best September issue we’ll ever have the pleasure of buying. Click through for a preview and visit Vogue.com for the full album.