Kate Moss’ Wedding Mixtape: Songs For A Rock & Roll Romance

As you already know, Kate Moss‘ wedding to Jamie Hince of The Kills goes down this weekend, and just as we all expect the bride to be wearing something impeccably stylishshe is a supermodel after allour expectations are just as high for the evening’s soundtrack, being that one half of the couple is a rock star.

Since Jamie is in a garage-rock band and Kate has dated her fair share of musicians, the sappy, run-of-the-mill love songs that most regular folks play at their weddings simply won’t do. We assume that the pair will fill its playlist with romantic tunes that are little retro, a little grungy and plenty punk rock.

Here is a list of songs that we can imagine the newlyweds getting down (and getting drunk) to on the dance floor.

1. Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine



2. PJ Harvey – This Is Love



3. The Beatles – And I Love Her



4. Led Zeppelin – Thank You



5. Lou Reed – I Love You



6. The Ramones – Baby I Love You



7. The Rolling Stones – Wild Horses



8. Iggy Pop & The Stooges – I Wanna Be Your Dog



9. Patti Smith – Because the Night



10. Cream – Sunshine of Your Love

