Kate Moss’ Wedding Might Be More Epic Than Woodstock

Kate Moss‘ wedding day is quickly approaching, and as the event gets closer and closer, the details that leak make it sound more and more epic. The supermodel is marrying a rock starand held her bachelorette party at the Isle of Wight Music Festival in the UKso it seems only natural that she would arrange for a killer musical guest or two, but we wouldn’t expect her to hold a full blown concert.

Elle UK is reporting that a series of stages and tents is being constructed at Moss’ home in the village of Little Faringdon in preparation for the celebration. No news yet on who is slated to performeven though there have been whispers about everyone from Snoop Dogg to Led Zeppelin to The Rolling Stonesbut there is one pop sensation who we know isn’t able to make it: Lady Gaga. Mother Monster is so upset about having to miss the wedding, however, that she gifted the model withwait for itan accordion.

We are giddy with anticipation to find out about which acts are going to play “Mosstock” (the nickname locals have given the nuptials) and which models made the cut for Kate’s bridal party, but what we really want to know is this: when are we going to finally hear about her dress?

Photo via Sipa