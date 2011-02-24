And Kate Moss’ Wedding Dress Designer Is…

At least one of the most buzzed about British brides-to-be is coming forward about her wedding dress! While Kate Middleton is staying mum, Kate Moss spilled the beans at a Topshop dinner during London Fashion Week about who will design the gown for her big day. According to the Telegraph, Moss revealed that her dear friend John Galliano will be the lucky man to create the look she’ll wear down the aisle.
The model and the designer have been tight since the early ’90s. While it makes sense that she’d choose someone she loves and trusts to dress her for the wedding, Galliano’s style is a little more theatrical than what we’re used to seeing from the bohemian, laid-back Kate. In the spirit of this big news, we took a little trip down Galliano memory lane, and we’ve found some dresses in the archive that we think would suit the supermodel perfectly when she and Jamie Hince tie the knot on July 2.
All photos via Imaxtree
Christian Dior Fall 2009: This simple, fitted gown is all about the details. It also mimicks the bohemian style Kate rocks on a day-to-day basis.
Christian Dior Fall 2010: This dress is definitely too short for the wedding ceremony, but it would be ideal for the receptionand we all know that Miss Moss will change at least once during the festivities.
Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall 2009: This would be the perfect princess dress for Katestill unfussy, with just the right amount of drama. Plus, that corset would look insanely sexy.
Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring 2010: This option is a little on the conservative side, but the lace details and varied textures are to die for.
Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring 2010: We might have a winner, ladies and gentlemen. This gown is a work of art.
Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring 2011: This floral, feathery gown would certainly make a statement, and isn't your wedding day about having all eyes on you? The downside: The Black Swan jokes would get really old, really fast.
Christian Dior Spring 2010: This option might be better suited for the Honeymoon Suite than for the altar, but if anyone can rock straight-up lingerie at her wedding, it's Kate Moss.
John Galliano Fall 2009: The same goes for this sheer number, but Kate would look amazing in it, and it would certainly get Jamie excited to carry her across the threshold.
John Galliano Spring 2010: The ruching, beading and peek-a-boo sheer panels add up to one breathtaking dress, which still looks easy and effortless.
John Galliano Spring 2011: Gorgeous? Yes. Inappropriate? Probably.
John Galliano Spring 2011: To me, this dress just screams Kate Moss.
Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring 2010: This one is a little too old-fashioned and pirate-y for my taste, but I'm kind of digging the tiers, and I know Kate Moss is not one to shy away from a sartorial risk.