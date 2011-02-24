And Kate Moss’ Wedding Dress Designer Is…

At least one of the most buzzed about British brides-to-be is coming forward about her wedding dress! While Kate Middleton is staying mum, Kate Moss spilled the beans at a Topshop dinner during London Fashion Week about who will design the gown for her big day. According to the Telegraph, Moss revealed that her dear friend John Galliano will be the lucky man to create the look she’ll wear down the aisle.

The model and the designer have been tight since the early ’90s. While it makes sense that she’d choose someone she loves and trusts to dress her for the wedding, Galliano’s style is a little more theatrical than what we’re used to seeing from the bohemian, laid-back Kate. In the spirit of this big news, we took a little trip down Galliano memory lane, and we’ve found some dresses in the archive that we think would suit the supermodel perfectly when she and Jamie Hince tie the knot on July 2.

All photos via Imaxtree