In a brand new commercial for MANGO, Kate Moss and Terry Richardson are parters in crimethey rob the store wearing matching masks, flee the scene in a creepy van where Kate proceeds to play dress-up with the lifted goods, hightail it through the Paris streets, and when they arrive at their final destination, they’re greeted with a really weird surprise. Take a look for yourselfthe supermodel’s still got it, and she and Terry make quite a dynamic duo.

Photo and video via Terry’s Diary