Kate Moss’ Wax Version Gets an Upgrade for London Fashion Week

We’ve never quite understood the whole wax museum thing. Sure, you get to stand and take pictures next to your favorite celebs and political figures (exciting!), but A. they’re not real, B. they can’t talk or sign autographs, and C. there’s always something a little off in the face that reminds us less of our favorite stars and more like a prettier version of Chucky.

If you are one of the wax museum-loving crowd, however, you’ll want to book tickets to London come September 15. Madame Tussaud’s across the Atlantic will be unveiling a special fashion section of the museum to coordinate with the timing of London Fashion Week. Although Kate Moss has been a figure in the landmark museum since 2007, the special exhibit will feature a made-over Kate Moss figure accompanied by Tyra Banks (yeah, we don’t know either). The museum’s sculptors are replacing Kate’s LBD-donning figure for a glammed up version decked out in evening appropriate makeup and a red carpet worthy gold gown (maybe her Met Ball gown?). We’ll be checking back in when the new and improved model’s statue is revealed, just to make sure she’s not looking haggard like last time we saw her.

Who do you think looks better? Faux Kate or real Kate (below)?

