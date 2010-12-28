Kate Moss Wants To Record An Album, Olivia Palermo To Launch Clothing Line!

- Now that her days designing for Topshop are over, Kate Moss is looking for another endeavor to fill her time, and recording an “urban album” is number one on her list. (Elle UK)
- The Muse dOrsay in Paris will essentially become a giant Chanel advertisement for the month of January, albeit a gorgeous one. (WWD)
- Olivia Palermo revealed in January’s Vogue Spain that not only is she getting her own reality show, it will follow the launch of wait for it her own clothing line! Somewhere, Whitney Port is sobbing. (Fashionista)
- The beautiful Beckham clan is reportedly packing up and moving to New York City so that Victoria can focus on her fashion career. (Racked)
- Meet Cassius Clay: Kanye West‘s stylist who is a sophomore at Yale and was noticed by the rapper as he browsed the racks at Barneys. The Art History major certainly has expensive taste. (OC)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET
- RT @drewpsie [Drew Elliott] I am not sure people in the Midwest appreciate my cape and demi boot look quite like they do in the city. #FashionBoyProblems
- RT @bryanboy I love how there’s unspoken code between 2 random strangers wearing lanvin sneakers. It’s like ‘kudos bitch, both our kicks are expensive’ One day I hope to be part of this exclusive Lanvin sneaker-wearing club.
- RT @FaranKrentcil My dad just tried to hula dance around the kitchen. Now mom and dad are singing the Monty Python lumberjack song. Great. Fashion editors… They’re just like us!