Kate Moss Vs. Kate Middleton: Something Blue Style Standoff

The UKs great Kates both had a pretty special week last weekMiss Moss and her fianc Jamie Hince tied the knot, while Kate Middleton and Prince William landed in Canada to begin their tour of the country and the United States. Whats most important about these coinciding events, however, is that both Kates looked stunning in shades of blue.

On the evening before her epic wedding, Moss celebrated her rehearsal dinner with friends at The Swan pub in the Cotswolds. She certainly took the traditional wedding necessity something blue to heart and donned a flowing, bohemian dress with velvet trim and matching suede boots. Even though the 70s look is more suitable for Woodstock than it is for a wedding, its classic Kate and we loved it.

Meanwhile, Middleton continued along her Canadian tour in a number of chic looks by the likes of Alexander McQueen, Issa and Catherine Walker, and she attended a morning prayer service on Sunday in a cobalt lace dress by Erdem. This was not the only time during the trip that she looked gorgeous in a blue piece by the London-based designershe stepped off of her transatlantic flight last week in a navy Erdem Resort 2012 dress.

When it comes to the choice between conservative and hippie-chic, I usually prefer the latter, and in this case Kate Moss comes out on top. Plus, she has that about-to-be-married glow, which is impossible to imitate.

Heres a style standoff bonus round for your consideration: Kate and Kate in matching bird print pieces. Moss is Miu Miu and Middletons is Issa. Thoughts? Tell us below!

Kate Middleton photos via Sipa