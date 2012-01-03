Kate Moss Vs. Daphne Guinness: Who Does Bowie Best?

David Bowie has always been an inspiration for us fashion folk. Whether a model is decorated in Ziggy Stardust makeup or clad in exuberant lyrca — there’s just something about it. If you didn’t catch Kate Moss channeling Bowie for a second time on the cover of Vogue Paris then you missed out on some really eye-opening beauty magic.

Well, she isn’t the only one to channel the singer. Daphne Guinness recently dolled herself up in androgynous get-up for Vogue Germany. Cue another fashion face off. So who did Bowie best? Kate or Daphne? Let us know in the poll below.