Kate Moss’ Vogue UK Cover, Longchamp Fall Ads, Post Wedding!

Kate Moss, Kate Moss, Kate Moss! Kate Moss’ wedding was like a 6 year old’s birthday party it couldn’t possibly last just one day. On the heels of so much nuptial news, there are post wedding pics (in bed, with her groom, shot by Terry Richardson, obviously), as well as a new Vogue cover and ad images from Kate’s own Longchamp collection for Fall 2011.

In all honesty, it would take a lot for me to get sick of this girl. Kate gets all 40s and vampy on the Vogue UK cover image shot by Mario Testino, Kate’s wedding photog, above the heading “Meet Mrs. Jamie Hince.” So cute. I’m sure most brides expect to be announced on the cover of Vogue as opposed to, you know, their local newspaper.

Then again, Kate obviously isn’t most brides. The super reportedly left her wedding by helicopter, according to Vogue UK, wearing a white Stella McCartney suit and a radiant smile. After some complaints by local Cotswolds residents over the course of the epic wedding weekend, the classy newlyweds reportedly sent a bottle of Champagne to each of their homes, accompanied by a note which read: “Thank you for all your patience and understanding! Lots of love, Jamie and Kate.”

Click through for today’s Kate fix, and just wait with bated breath for that September US Vogue in which all regularly scheduled programming will be all Kate Moss all the time care of Anna Wintour.