Kate Moss’ Vogue Story May Make You Cry, Quotes Galliano

All I can say about the Kate Moss cover story for the September issue of American Vogue is that you need to read it in its entirety for yourself. Hamish Bowles does a for lack of a better word magical job describing the nuptials and all the surrounding hoopla. I honestly became choked up a couple times. Read on for the highlights

Are you as enthralled with the TLC series My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding as I am? Apparently, Kate Moss is too and the show is what inspired her to finally get hitched!

“I am so romantic about Gypsies,” Kate explains. “They’re not allowed to do anything until they get married. So they all get married really young, at sixteen. You can’t believe the dresses. They’re like blinging butterflies times ten; they can’t move down the aisle! It’s so genius. I was just watching Jamie, so cute, and I was like, these girls, they just spend their whole life waiting for that day-let’s do it!”

Even though Kate has been photographed by some of the biggest names and walked in some of the biggest shows, even she got prewedding jitters.

“I’ve had big birthday parties, and I’ve thrown parties for other people, but this is a completely different thing. It’s the Met Ball! Because you have to look at every piece of cutlery; the details are intense. And then you wake up thinking about the ballet shoes for the girls; is the satin ribbon right? I’ve gone mental.”

The bits about the relationship between Kate Moss and John Galliano, who made her Zelda Fitzgerald-inspired dress, were especially touching. Considering the duress Galliano has been under, him creating her dress shows the depth of their bond.

“She dared me to be John Galliano again,” John Galliano says. “I couldn’t pick up a pencil. It’s been my creative rehab.”

And this part got me good:

Just before she sets off, Kate requests “a few words, a story to inspire her-she loves a bit of direction!” says Galliano. “I told her, ‘You have a secret-you are the last of the English roses-and when he lifts your veil he’s going to see your wanton past!’ “

Is that not the most beautiful thing? The wedding was clearly romantic and beautiful and classic and everything a fairytale fashion wedding should be. Just heed my warning and keep the tissues on hand.