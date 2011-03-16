Kate Moss’ Vogue France Cover, Victoria’s Secret Goes Artful

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Victoria’s Secret models get the portraiture treatment by photographer Seth Sabal, the images, as expected, are beautiful. (FGR)

Alexis Bittar is joining the likes of Uniqlo and donating a generous sum to Japan relief efforts namely, profits from everything sold on his website next week. It’s not over $25 million, but it’s rather kind. (WWD)

Emmanuelle Alt shot Kate Moss for the cover of French Vogue’s may issue! (Modelinia)

Galliano apparently has a rich history of substance abuse, according to the WP, “His best friend, DJ Jeremy Healy, told The Post in the mid-1990s, that Galliano would go on “binges.” In recent months, according to sources, Galliano had been in a depressive state, his drinking increased voluminously and his work habits became increasingly erratic. Friends and colleagues reportedly urged him to seek help, but he refused. No one staged an intervention. Many in the fashion industry now wonder why.” It’s certainly curious. (Washington Post)

The Tisci at Dior Twitter rumors abound! According to Fashionologie, fashion CEO Susan Tabak Twittered: “Sources tell me as Riccardo Tisci moves to Dior his pr staff goes along too.And now I hear Givenchy Haute Couture finito.” Also this morning, Brian Atwood Tweeted: “So I hear it’s confirmed that Tisci is headed to Dior. Possibly with a mutual friend. Wonder when it will be announced.” hmm… (Fashionologie)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!

RT @ theglamourai Just wrapped a giddily fun brunch at #WAustin with the town’s finest fashionistas. Now settling into a little poolside champers. SXSW tweets make me sad.

RT @Burberry Rachel Weisz wearing @Burberry for the front cover of Madame Figaro, France http://twitpic.com/4a2zp0 I want it.

RT @StarworksGroup For the first time @Swarovski will live stream the @CFDA Award nominee/honoree announcements tonight at 6:30 EST on Facebook.com/Swarovski! Party!

RT @neimanmarcus Exciting news — we just added Eddie Borgo on neimanmarcus.com! What took so long?