Kate Moss: Vegetarian One Day a Week (Plus 3 Delicious Vegetarian Recipes to Try)

Fashion model and icon, Kate Moss, has vowed to become a vegetarian — but there’s a catch. She’ll only cut out meat once a week. Its been rumored that Moss, who counts designer and PETA supporter Stella McCartney among her list of famous friends, will cut out meat on Mondays. The wonders never cease…who knows, maybe fur will be next! (But somehow, we doubt it).

During the past week, Moss has gotten a taste of what it means to be vegan by only eating raw foods and vegetables.

Are you considering making the jump from meat-eater to vegetarian? If so, try these three recipes to get you started; even if youre not ready for such a drastic dietary change, these dishes will certainly excite your taste buds.

Pasta Pomodorini What Youll Need:

3/4 pound spaghettini or spaghetti

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1/4 cup sliced garlic

1/2 teaspoon finely minced Calabrian chiles, or 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 pint small cherry tomatoes, stems removed, crushed between your thumb and forefinger

1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, each torn into 2 or 3 pieces

Gray salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Parmesan, for grating

Directions: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta and stir.

While the pasta cooks, heat 1/4 cup olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until the slivers are golden brown and crisp, then add the chiles and cook for about 30 seconds. Raise the heat to high and add the tomatoes. Cook until the tomatoes soften and the juices thicken, about 3 minutes. Add the basil and season with salt and pepper.

When the pasta is al dente, scoop out about 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water, then drain the pasta. Return the pasta to the warm pot off the heat. Add the sauce and mix well. Add some of the reserved cooking water if the pasta seems dry. Transfer to a warm serving bowl and grate Parmesan over the top, to taste. Drizzle with a little more olive oil. Serve immediately.

Makes four servings.

[Michael Chiarello]

Vegetarian Paella What Youll Need:

2 teaspoons olive oil

8 ounces soy sausage, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup marinated artichoke hearts, quartered

1 cup sliced yellow squash

1 cup baby squash or sliced zucchini

1 cup sliced carrots

1 bunch asparagus, ends trimmed, cut into 2-inch pieces

1/2 cup frozen green peas

14-ounce can diced tomatoes

6 to 8 saffron threads

1/2 teaspoon paprika

2 bay leaves

2 cups cooked rice

1/2 cup reduced-sodium vegetable broth

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley leaves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions: Heat oil in a large paella pan or skillet over medium-high heat.

Add soy sausage and garlic and cook 2 minutes. Add artichokes, squash, zucchini, carrots, asparagus, peas, tomatoes, saffron, paprika, and bay leaves, bring to a simmer and cook 5 minutes. Add rice and broth and cook for 5 minutes, until liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat, remove bay leaves and stir in parsley. Season, to taste, with salt and black pepper.

Makes four servings.

[Robin Miller]

Maple Pumpkin Spice Bread What Youll Need:

1 cup whole-wheat flour

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 Tbs. ground cinnamon

2 tsp. ground ginger

1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp. ground allspice

1 cup pure maple syrup

1/2 cup grape seed or canola oil

2 large eggs

1 cup pumpkin pure

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 cup chopped hazelnuts

Directions: Preheat oven to 350F. Coat 9x 5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray. Whisk together flours, cinnamon, ginger, baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg, and allspice in large bowl. Whisk together maple syrup and oil in separate bowl. Whisk in eggs, then pumpkin and vanilla. Stir flour mixture into pumpkin mixture with spatula; add hazelnuts. Pour into prepared loaf pan. Bake 40 to 50 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center of loaf comes out clean. Cool on rack 5 minutes, then unmold, and cool on wire rack; or transfer to serving platter, and serve warm.

Makes 1 loaf (12 slices).

[Vegetarian Times]

