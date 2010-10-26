Kate Moss For Topshop’s Final Collection: Sneak Peek!

In honor of Kate Moss‘ 14th and final collection for Topshop, get a look at some of the wares hitting stores and online November 2. There will also be a “Kate Iconic” line featuring re-issues of the most sold items from the Moss one’s collections. Take a look at her tweed blazer live on Topshop today.

Isn’t everything Kate wears iconic? Do you live by the creed “What Would Kate Moss Wear?” Get the latest of boho meets minimal meets retro meets black in the slide show above. Look out for more to come tomorrow!