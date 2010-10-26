StyleCaster
Share

Kate Moss For Topshop’s Final Collection: Sneak Peek!

What's hot
StyleCaster

Kate Moss For Topshop’s Final Collection: Sneak Peek!

Kerry Pieri
by
Kate Moss For Topshop’s Final Collection: Sneak Peek!
8 Start slideshow

In honor of Kate Moss‘ 14th and final collection for Topshop, get a look at some of the wares hitting stores and online November 2. There will also be a “Kate Iconic” line featuring re-issues of the most sold items from the Moss one’s collections. Take a look at her tweed blazer live on Topshop today.

Isn’t everything Kate wears iconic? Do you live by the creed “What Would Kate Moss Wear?” Get the latest of boho meets minimal meets retro meets black in the slide show above. Look out for more to come tomorrow!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

Star print dress, $104

Hooded cardigan, $139

Lace-up dress, $89

Dobby spot dress, $83

Feather cape, $125

Cape dress, $181

Paisley poncho, $348

Fringe dress, $167

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Get Support While You Give Support

Get Support While You Give Support
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share