Links to Click: Kate Moss Is Back With Topshop, Details on MIA and Versace, More

The Internet today was filled with weird stories about models, awesome fashion collabs, and more!

1. Praise be! Supermodel Kate Moss is officially teaming up with Topshop again, on a collection set to come out this Spring. [HuffPo]

2. Apparently, MIA’s collaborative project for Versace was inspired by knockoffs. [Fashionista]

3. If you’ve ever felt like a total idiot trying to order a bottle of wine for the table, then this one is for you. [The Vivant]

4. Did you know: the brilliant woman who invented the permanent press passed away today. [The Cut]

5. Here’s some advice pretty much everyone can use: 8 simple ways to reduce stress in your life. You’re welcome. [Beauty High]

6. Glamorous hairstyles in less than 5 minutes? Yes, it’s possible: Here’s five fabulous ones to try. [Daily Makeover]