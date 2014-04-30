Kate Moss for Topshop Is Live, and Selling Out Fast

The long-awaited and discussed second collaboration between Kate Moss and Topshop is finally live! And while the full lookbook was composed of 44 different pieces, only 32 are still remaining on the site; and for many designs, there are only a couple sizes left. Surprise, surprise: the power of Kate Moss has struck again.

Of the remaining pieces, there are several we’re certainly eyeballing: these black scallop shorts, a pair of pajama pants we’d totally wear out of the house, and this amazing fringed leather jacket. While the original price range for the full collection was $70 to $1,200, the remaining pieces top out at $500. (Which means everyone and their mother bought the $1,200 dress Kate rocked in all the ads!)

Head to Topshop to shop the full collection now, before it’s completely gone!