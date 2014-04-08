StyleCaster
The Newest Kate Moss for Topshop Lookbook is Here!

The Newest Kate Moss for Topshop Lookbook is Here!

Sarah Barnes

Sarah Barnes
The Newest Kate Moss for Topshop Lookbook is Here!
One of Britain’s most fashionable leading ladies, Kate Moss, is at it again. After four years since her last collaboration with the retailer, the lookbook for her collection with Topshop has finally arrived, and quite frankly: it’s pretty awesome.

The highly-anticipated collaboration is broken up into four style stories: “Balearic dressing, pajama dressing, cocktail hour, and tailoring noir.” All perfectly capture Kate’s trademark style: entirely effortless and painfully cool.

Moss first stepped into the role of designer for Topshop back in 2007. The collection then was wildly popular and her return as designer for the high-street store is a match made in fashion heaven.

“I have really missed being involved in the design process, and working with the team at Topshop,” Kate said in a statement. “I am very excited to create a new collection that bears my name. Now more than ever, with London being at the forefront of fashion as it feels like I’m back home working with Topshop.”

Items range from $70 to $1,200, and will be available online and in-store at Topshop, as well as Nordstrom, Nordstrom.com, and Net-a-Porter.com April 30.

Click through to see every piece from the collection and look book, modeled (naturally) by Moss, and check out a behind-the-scenes video of the collection’s design below!

