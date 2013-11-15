Kate Moss May Be A Judge On The UK Version of ‘The Face’

Did you watch Naomi Campbell’s modeling competition show “The Face”? We did, and we have to say: It’s pretty addictive. The reality show featured Campbell alongside fellow model-world superstars Coco Rocha and Karolina Kurkova in a battle to find a fresh new modeling face.

The show was an unequivocal hit for the Oxygen Network—and the cable channel signed show on for a second season—but Campbell will soon be sitting with a new panel of judges. The American version of the show will star models Anne Vyalitsyna and Lydia Hearst as replacements for Rocha and Kurkova. Both solid choices, but we’re also paying attention to the British version of the series—only airing its first season right now—because Campbell is already thinking ahead to the second season. And she reportedly wants Kate Moss.

Campbell confirmed last night that she did approach her fellow supermodel to do the show. “I asked Kate Moss to do ‘The Face,’ I asked her last night! I have faith,” she told BBC Radio. The two are old friends, so it’s not totally out of the question that they’d work together. And Moss is one of the few people totally on Campbell’s level, so we bet she’d be up to the challenge.

If she does say yes, we’ll definitely be looking for ways to watch the Brit version!