Kate Moss’s Testimony Just Revealed If Johnny Depp Really Ever ‘Pushed’ or ‘Kicked’ Her Down the Stairs

Setting the record straight. Kate Moss’ testimony in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard just addressed rumors that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor pushed her down a flight of stairs when they dated in the ’90s.

On May 24, 2022, Kate testified via video call about what really happened during the alleged stair incident. The British supermodel offered her side of the story of a night that took place in the ’90s. “We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back,” she said under oath. “I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention. He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs.”

Amber mentioned the “stairs” incident when she described a fight that broke out between her, Johnny and her sister, Whitney Henriquez. She alleged that Whitney was “in the line of fire … trying to get Johnny to stop. Her back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her.” Amber then recalled the alleged incident that happened with Johnny’s ex-girlfriend. “I don’t hesitate, I don’t wait — I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs.” Kate was not initially called in to testify. However, with the mention of the incident, Johnny’s team called in the supermodel to testify about what really happened.

Kate and Johnny were together from 1994 to 1997. They were one of the most profiled celebrity couples of the decade. However, the highs and lows of the relationship were always making headlines. One instance was when Johnny trashed his New York’s Mark Hotel room and was arrested for criminal mischief after an argument with Kate. After their public breakup, Kate said of the relationship in 2012 to Vanity Fair, “There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, ‘What do I do?,’ he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust.”

This isn’t the first time that the Kate stairs incident was mentioned in a trial between Amber and Johnny. Amber first mentioned it during Johnny’s trial against UK’s The Sun in 2018. “I remembered information I had heard [that] he pushed a former girlfriend — I believe it was Kate Moss — down the stairs. I had heard this rumor from two people and it was fresh in my mind.”

Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard started on April 11, 2022. He is suing Amber for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 about her experiences with domestic abuse. Although she did not name any names in the piece, Johnny claimed that he lost his acting jobs after readers speculated that the article was about him. The trial is expected to end before Memorial Day weekend.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support.