8 Summer Style Rules We Learned From Kate Moss

It’s hard to catch supermodel and all-around fashion icon Kate Moss having an off day when it comes to style, but if there’s a time of year that she really shines, it’s during the summer.

Whether she’s traipsing around St.Tropez in a perfectly accessorized bathing suit (yes, Kate accessorizes her bathing suits) or attending a black tie affair in a retro chiffon gown, she always seems to get it right.

Sure, we might not all have won the genetic lottery like she did, nor do we have her shopping budget, but that doesn’t mean we can’t source her best summer outfits for inspiration.

Here, the eight summer style rules we’ve learned from Kate Moss, because stealing fashion tips from a supermodel is always a good idea in our book.

1. Cut-off shorts are a girl’s best friend in the summer.

If jeans are every fashion girl’s go-to in the colder months, then denim cut-offs are the go-to when the weather gets warmer, and no one knows this better than Kate. Whether she’s rocking hers with an army jacket and motorcycle boots or Repetto ballet flats and a Chanel jacket, she proves time and time again that cutoffs are a wardrobe basic that no woman should be without.

2. Don’t be afraid to take some major risks in the summer—like wearing boots!

Kate wore blue suede boots to the rehearsal dinner for July wedding. Yes, boots. If wearing white after Labor Day is no longer a fashion rule, why should wearing boots in the summer be a rule? We can think of more than a few chic summer outfit ideas that include wearing boots, particularly ankle boots, which have the benefit of not being too hot to wear.

3. Every girl should invest in the perfect pair of gladiator sandals.

Seriously ladies, put away the black rubber flip-flops, and pick up a cool pair of gladiator sandals, which will take you everywhere from Saturday brunch to a casual evening cocktail party or beach wedding in style. No one knows this better than Kate, who rocks hers often when she is about town in London.

4. A hat can totally transform an outfit.

Take it from Kate, a hat can totally transform the most basic of outfits. Whether you are wearing a fedora, a Panama hat, or a wide brim straw hat, this is one summer accessory that anyone can pull off. Extra benefit? It will shield your face from the sun.

5. Statement earrings are totally appropriate for the beach.

Celebrities for some reason are huge fans of wearing jewelry to the beach (we’re looking at you Beyoncé and J.Lo) but most of the time it just looks silly. Leave it to Kate, though, to pull off bling at the beach perfectly. A simple pair of chandelier earrings, oversized sunglasses, and a cool bohemian one-piece bathing suit just works when Kate does it.

6. You can, and should, wear a little black dress in the summer.

If it’s terribly hot and humid outside, and you’re struggling with the notion of putting clothes on your back, do as Kate does and throw on a basic black dress in a breathable fabric like cotton, and a pair of colorful sandals. As well know, wearing an LBD in the summer takes the guesswork out of looking great.

7. Chiffon maxi dresses are perfect for hot summer nights.

On the hunt for something to wear to a formal event in the summer? Then consider channeling 1970s glamour like Kate did here. The chiffon maxi is perfect for those hot summer nights when you want to make a statement.

8. Above all else, have fun with color.

Even though Kate wears a ton of black in the summer, when she wants to make a major statement she does it with color. Choose dresses in chartreuse, pink, or lavender, and you’ll be sure to stand out in any crowd.