Kate Moss Succumbs To The Darkness

Kate Moss channels her manic panic ’90s days in a video for Balmain by Inez and Vinoodh. She’s wearing a Balmain jacket, leather skinnies and sequins (bien sur), but mostly looks to be waiting on a couch at a doctor’s office (therapist’s?) when she’s attacked Ghost Whisperer style by some kind of black force.

Van Lamsweerde told Nowness, Weve had the idea for this video for some time. We are fascinated with the different realities going on in one shoot and so the music, the animation, Kate’s movements and the camera angle represent these layers of perception. The illustrations by Jo Ratcliffe are straight out of a children’s book whimsical. If I got to do a video with Kate I’d probably make sure you can see her face, but it’s definitely not your average walking through Paris partially disrobed fashion video.

Cool or just odd?