Links to Click: Kate Moss’ Style Guide, Peter Pilotto Wins Fashion Fund, More

Here are some of the day’s buzziest stories from around the Web!

1. Take Notes! Supermodel, Kate Moss offers up her top five style tips and the one thing she won’t leave the house without. [Independent]

2. Peter Pilotto is having quite the year and it is only February! Today, The British Fashion Council announced that the brand has won this year’s BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund. [Vogue]

3. LOL! One editor wore Beyonce’s Grammy outfit to work and you will not believe the reaction. [Elle]

4. Lan-what? This A to Z guide to pronouncing designer names will help you tackle Miu Miu, Hermes, and more. [Harpers Bazaar]

5. Model and skincare guru Linda Rodin reveals how to look incredible at 65. It’s no wonder the Olsen twins picked her to face their high-end fashion house, The Row. [HuffPo]

6. Under eye bags? Dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engleman dishes on how to treat and prevent them, because no one likes puffy eyes! [Beauty High]

7. Makeover Alert! One day after walking the Grammy red carpet, Katy Perry debuted a chopped new hairdo. [Daily Makeover]

8. Still looking for the perfect Super Bowl game day recipe? NYC-based Swine chef, Phil Conlon has the perfect recipe for you: potato chip nachos. [The Vivant]