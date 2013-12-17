Kate Moss’s New Stuart Weitzman Ads Are Predictably Sexy

Kate Moss just gets better and better. Her latest coup: a new series of ads for Stuart Weitzman shoes. Earlier this year, Moss flounced around in an incredible video for Weitzman, sporting thigh-high boots. Now she’s back with the brand’s Spring 2014 campaign, in a coquettish shoot done by Mario Testino.

The shoot evokes a super ’90s vibe—wet, slicked back hair, peasant blouses, and simple leotards highlight the strappy heeled sandals. Of course, Moss doesn’t look much different than she did in her Calvin Klein days, so it’s appropriate styling.

The brand chose Moss, because she “exudes a sense of style and confidence that every woman aspires to emulate,” a spokesperson told the Daily Mail. “Women want to dress like her, look like her, and walk in her shoes.” (And have the crazy career longevity she’s had.)

You’ll soon be seeing Moss everywhere: The campaign will run on billboards across L.A., New York, Miami, Milan, and Paris.