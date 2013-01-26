Kate Moss Stars In Rag & Bone’s Spring 2013 Campaign

Iconic model Kate Moss can add another gig to her beyond-prolific resume, as the 39-year-old is the face of Rag & Bone’s Spring/Summer 2013 campaign. The images—which feature Moss in a variety of minimalist pieces from the label’s Spring collection—were shot in England by photographer Alasdair McLellan.

“We shot our first campaign on a deserted North London street so thought it would be an interesting contrast to follow up in a remote English village, which Kate happens to have an affinity for,” said Rag & Bone co-founder Marcus Wainwright. “It was also a fun play on our British heritage.”



