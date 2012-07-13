Kate Moss Stars in Ferragamo’s Smoldering Fall 2012 Fashion Film

Italian luxury fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo has officially released its Fall 2012 film, which brings the season’s ad campaign (shot by Mikael Jansson) to life.

Models Karmen Pedaru and Sean O’Pry star alongside the iconic Kate Moss in one heck of a seriously chic situation. The decadent Russian embassy in Berlin serves as the backdrop for a tale of intrigue: mysterious encounters within the gilded interiors, framed by mirrors that both disguise and expose.

The clothes, of course, are the focal point. Slow shots follow the movement of a draped velvet dress and tasseled heels; strategic close-ups reveal the rich leather texture of heeled boots and mirrored details on structured men’s shoes. Spastic glimpses show elaborate embroidery and feminine drop earrings set against Moss’s deep berry lips. Pedaru shines in tailored, military-inspired separates that contrast with Moss’ ultra-femme seduction.

Jansson directed the film, naturally, and the Kraftwerk-y music was scored by Goran Kajfeš and David Österberg (the two of which who are no strangers to creating funky original tunes for the world of fashion). The footage may only clock in at 1:46 but totally succeeds in capturing the beauties of the Ferragamo Fall/Winter 2012 collection.

Take a look at the film below and leave a comment with your thoughts down underneath!