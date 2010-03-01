Kate Moss to Star in Ballet with Mikhail Baryshnikov

Image: INFphoto.com



Kate Moss: world-renowned super model, fashion designer…and ballet star? Kate Moss has set out to prove that there is nothing she can’t do by starring in a short film as a ballerina with Mikhail Baryshnikov, also known as “The Russian” for all you SATC addicts.Rumored to be titled Baryshnimoss– a blend of the two stars’ last names– the film will premiere at a fund-raising event and will be shown afterwards as a gallery installation.

While most things appear to be effortless for Kate Moss, she can’t just slip on a pair of tights and a tutu and call herself a ballerina. The infamous party girl will have to get her act together to practice ballet, which requires both precision and discipline. Kate will have to trade her party dresses and heels for a leotard and ballet slippers before beginning a demanding 3-month training regime in preparation for the film.

A source told the Daily Mail, “Kate has to be fit, healthy, and looking good, so her late nights and heavy partying have to be reduced.” The source continued,”I know that she is very happy to do that and has talked about wanting to get fit and healthy herself.”

Whether Kate can transform from club-going supermodel to prima ballerina– only time can tell.



