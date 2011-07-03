Kate Moss Spent $1 Mil on Wedding, Looked Gorg

There were 15 mini bridesmaids, including little Lila Grace, a blue YSL suit, rocker boots, a Rolls Royce, blue soled custom Louboutins, and a stunning 20s inspired gown by John Galliano. Although Groom Hince had spoken out against Galliano following his videotaped Anti Semitic rant, leading some to believe Moss would opt for a dress by another designer, the super proved her loyalty and looked radiant doing so.

Celebs Sadie Frost and Jude Law were in attendance as well as Stella McCartney and Naomi Campbell. Since UK press likes to find something negative in such a lovely weekend, The Daily Mail is highlighting that hair stylist James Brown, who got in some legal trouble for the use of the N word, John Galliano (you know what he did) and rocker Bobby Gillespie, who portrayed a Nazi salute on stage in 2005, were also at the wedding.

The nuptial weekend, coined Mosstock, cost a reported $1 million, and looked to be gorgeous and magical, regardless of the somewhat questionable guest list.

[Daily Mail]