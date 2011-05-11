Kate Moss & Some Shirtless Men Steam Up Epic Vogue Editorial

Kate Moss is on full displaywe’re talking completely naked, peoplein an epic 64-page editorial for the May 2011 issue of Vogue Brasil. Shot by Mario Testino, the same photographer whose limited-edition Taschen tome Kate Moss by Mario Testino sold for over $400 a pop, the spread features Kate the Great in a series of solo portraits, as well as in the company of some special guests, including a slew of hot, shirtless men.

The editorial as a whole is a little disjointedit jumps between black and white and vivid color and the hair and styling are all over the placebut it truly does succeed in capturing Kate in all her glory. Click through to check out the photos from Vogue Brasil’s 36th Anniversary Issue, and let us know which shots are your favorites.

All photos by Mario Testino for Vogue Brasil via The Fashion Spot

