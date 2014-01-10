StyleCaster
Kate Moss’ Gorgeous Little Sister Signs With Major Modeling Agency

Did you know Kate Moss had a sister? Actually, it’s a half-sister named Charlotte, and it’s clear that the Moss gene pool didn’t leave her hanging. The gorgeous 16-year-old—who goes by the name Lottie—has signed with Storm Model Management, the agency that famously discovered Kate when she was 14.

The teen tweeted a photo of her portfolio page earlier this week with the caption”Wot u sayin.”

According to her stats, the younger Moss sister stands at a humble five-foot-five, which is obviously petite in the modeling world, so we doubt runway-stomping is her future, but judging by how photogenic she is, that probably won’t matter.

Not to mention, her big sis is only five-foot-seven—also short for a model—and we all know how that turned out, don’t we?

