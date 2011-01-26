Kate Moss Shields Her Eyes In Vogue

Vogue Eyewear tends to get in the big names for their sunnies campaigns. Following Gisele Bndchen and Daria Werbowy, Kate Moss is the next genetic aberrant to lend her exquisite features for the ads.

Mario Testino shot the super in the French Riviera inspired images. Get a sneak peek above, and don’t doubt that Kate had a hand in which styles were featured: the selection of six sunglasses and eyeglasses were chosen by the model.

I am pleased to be the new face of the Vogue Eyewear advertising campaign and to work again with my friend, Mario Testino,” Moss explains. We’re glad, you’re glad Kate.