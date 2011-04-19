Kate Moss Sexy Scenes: First a Bear Now a Bunny?

Kate Moss is basically just having a stellar time looking like a creepy hot girl who’s kind of a plushy that weird fetish where people are into stuffed animals. First, we saw her get wasted with Misery Bear and put the moves on him, and now she’s in a new commericial for Basement, a brand out of Chile. In this specific take on inappropriate behavior with a fake animal, Kate has sexy time dreams about a tuxedoed man sized rabbit.

It’s actually quite funny, and cute, and I love how Kate can go from vamping in Dior to dancing with a rabbit and laugh about both all the way to the bank.

Video via Daily Telegraph