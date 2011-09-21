Kate Moss’ Sexy New Campaign For Liu Jo

It seems like fashion photographers finally get it. There’s no need for elaborate sets, dramatic lighting or crazy styling — at least where Kate Moss is concerned. The people have spoken: Give us our Moss with a side of scantily clad, lounging in some random hotel and looking sexy-bored and totally flawless.

Legendary photographer Mario Sorrenti did exactly that for the Liu Jo Fall/Winter 2011 campaign. Kate looks absolutely amazing showing off furs and other luxe items from the Italian brand. I’m sort of biased though – even after all these years, I still think she can do no wrong.

With all the models that come and go in the tumultuous fashion industry, Kate certainly has staying power. Though she’s no stranger to scandal, she seems to be able to balance her fast-paced lifestyle and career fairly well. What do you think? Did she nail it, or are you totally (gasp) over her?

Photos via Liu Jo