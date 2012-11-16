Kate Moss Set to Expose Her Private Life in Upcoming Documentary

While Kate Moss is unquestionably one of the most famous figures in the fashion industry, she’s always been highly private. Though we’ve had peeks into her life via those pesky British tabloids, as well as through orchestrated magazine spreads like Vogue, which documented her exquisite country wedding to musician Jamie Hince, Moss has managed to maintain a certain air of mystery—until now.

According to British publication The Telegraph, a Moss documentary is in the works, largely centered around the worldwide promotion of her recently-released book Kate: The Kate Moss Book. Leading up to the book’s release, the iconic model has been on a pretty heavy press tour, even giving an uncharacteristically revealing interview to Vanity Fair during which she opened up about her painful breakup with actor Johnny Depp, as well as her anxiety-inducing (and, ultimately, star-making) nude Calvin Klein photo shoots with Mark Wahlberg.

While there aren’t too many details about what the doc will entail, we hope to see plenty of behind-the-scenes moments featuring her handsome hubby Hince, and daughter Lila Grace. And, if last night’s book party in London is any indication, we can expect to see Moss in a slew of high fashion ensembles, like the vintage Marc Jacobs gold gown above. Of course, we wouldn’t expect anything less.