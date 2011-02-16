Kate Moss Ruins The Kills’ New Songs

Kate Moss apparently went ape shit this weekend and threw her boyfriend and The Kills‘ guitarist Jamie Hince’s bag into a pool. Inside said bag was Hince’s computer, which stored six songs for The Kills that Hince was working on. The songs are were brand new for the band’s upcoming LP and were saved only on that computer.

Kate Moss just lost her mind and pulled a total Zoolander destroying the files that were, “in the computer!? It’s so simple!” Too bad Jerry Stiller isn’t there to save the faux pas with a little thing called a zip drive…

Slow clap for Kate Moss.