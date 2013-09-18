StyleCaster
10 Unexpected Fashion Stars Who Stripped Down For Playboy

Meghan Blalock
by
It’s confirmed! After rumors swirled earlier this year that supermodel Kate Moss would pose for Playboy, the news has been officially confirmed. Moss will cover the nudey mag’s special 60th anniversary issue, which will come out next January/February.

Granted, Moss has been completely naked in front of the camera many times before, but each time had a definitive “artistic” spin, so Playboy seems a bit, um, pedestrian for an iconic model whose closest friends and collaborators include the absolute biggest names in the fashion industry, most of which would probably be a little less than amused at the star’s decision to pose for the low-artistry mag.

The news got us thinking about some other shocking stars who’ve appeared on the cover of Playboy. We did a little digging and came up with 10 ladies you wouldn’t have ever expected to don the iconic bunny ears.

Click through the gallery above to see who they are!

Who are you calling, Naomi Campbell? Maybe her publicist, who probably died at the sight of the supermodel on the December 1999 cover.

Another supermodel to take the cover: Cindy Crawford, who put her best sepia beauty mark forward for the July 1988 issue.

Supermodel Elle MacPherson crossed her hosiery-covered legs and hid the reason why she was called "The Body," covering the May 1994 issue.

Sports Illustrated supermodel Stephanie Seymour crossed into nude territory with her March 1991 cover.

The face of Dior's J'Adore perfume, Charlize Theron, stripped down for the May 1999 issue.

Yes, Madonna posed for Playboy, too. She graced the September 1985 issue.

Just 19 years old, Drew Barrymore proved she was all grown up from her "E.T." days when she posed for the magazine in January 1995.

Brooke Shields donned her best holiday cheer for the December 1986 issue.

Jessica Alba was one of several covers that showed off Hollywood's "25 Sexiest Celebrities" in March 2006.

It would kind of makes sense for Kim Kardashian to cover Playboy, except when you consider that this December 2007 issue came out after the release of her sex tape, which just begs the question, "What's the point?"

