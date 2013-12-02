Stop the presses! Kate Moss’s Playboy covers are out now, and as you might imagine, they’re pretty great. Photos of Kate posing with the two vintage-inspired covers surfaced on photographers Mert and Marcus’ Instagram, though the magazine won’t be officially out until Friday. Moss was tapped to model for the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue and is featured in an unprecedented 18-page pictorial inside the magazine. She also takes part in a Q&A with Welsh singer Tom Jones.

When asked by Jones who she’d like to have dinner with, Moss pointed at Jones, and said, “Well, I would like to have dinner with naughty people who have a story to tell — like you!” The rest of her list? “Jack Nicholson, [photographer] David Bailey, Stevie Nicks, Catherine Deneuve, Joan Collins — love! She texted me the other day. I could not believe it. ‘Hi, it’s Joan Collins.’ I was like.… [mimes dying-of-shock], My husband, because it would be mean if I didn’t invite him. And Hugh Hefner, obviously.”

Could you imagine Joan Collins and Kate Moss at dinner? Whoa.

Moss’s Playboy cover comes on the heels of news that she’ll be honored with a Special Recognition Award at the British Fashion Awards to in recognition of her 25 years as a model, and her “continued influence on the fashion industry.”

“From the very beginning Kate was iconic; she never had to become a model,” said designer and Moss pal Donatella Versace. “She has the same energy, the same seduction and the same wit — in front of the camera and with everyone.”