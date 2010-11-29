StyleCaster
Kate Moss Picks Her Top Pics

Kerry Pieri
One would assume it would be difficult to choose your best pic if you happen to be one of the most beautiful girls maybe ever. Kate Moss achieved the impossible and narrowed down her top for a limited edition portfolio which will debut at the Miami Art Fair on December 2. A 1993 image by then bf Mario Sorrenti earned the top spot. The super told Vogue UK, “Even though I wasn’t that nave at the time, I really look it. I was in a relationship with him at the time and it was a very intense period of my life – it was my growing-up stage. I think I was 18 or something.”

Also in the mix, a shot from one of my most beloved editorials of all time, Girl on Motorbike from Vogue Paris. Do you have a fave Kate?

1 of 5

Photo: Mario Sorrenti, New York, 1993

Photo: Annie Leibovitz, Paris, 1999.

Photo: David Sims, London, 2006

Photo: Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, Mexico, 2007

Photo: Glen Luchford, New York, 1994

