Kate Moss’ Ex-Fiancé Planning To Sell The Supermodel’s Old Cigarette Butts

It’s not like we’re complaining, but Kate Moss is all over the place these days! Her amazing fur Versace ad had us psyched yesterday, and now: Babyshambles frontman and Moss’ ex-fiancé Pete Doherty claims to have old cigarette butts that graced the supermodel’s infamous pout—and he wants to sell them.

In a new interview with music magazine NME, the delightfully unhinged Doherty says he’s the proud owner of loads of cigarette butts formerly smoked by famous folks like Moss, Amy Winehouse, and more. “I’ve got fag butts that belong to Bobby Gillespie, Kate Moss and Amy Winehouse, and I’ve got Christmas paper that (former Coventry City goalkeeper) Steve Ogrizovic sent to the guy from Black Sabbath,” Doherty reveals. “All kinds of sh*t basically. [I’m interested in] opening a stall in Camden selling rock’n’roll memorabilia.”

Well, okay then. We’re wondering how much a cigarette butt once smoked by Kate Moss would go for—not that we’re interested in buying.

Would YOU ever pay for a ciggie once smoked by the supermodel? And what would you do with it once you got it? Tell us below!



